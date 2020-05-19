La Crosse County Health Department provides additional details ahead of National Guard COVID-19 testing site

La Crosse County remains at 47 confirmed COVID-19 cases with one hospitalization and zero deaths.

The National Guard testing site is being held Thursday, May 21 from 11 am to 7 pm at the Onalaska Omni Center.

Testing is free and done on a first come, first served basis with 400 kits available.

The Onalaska Police Department provided directions on the most efficient way to get in the car line for testing.

Testing will be a nose swab which the health department believes to be as accurate as the more invasive nasal pharyngeal swab.

Anyone who meets criteria can be tested.

"Anyone who is five years or older and is currently experiencing any of the following symptoms [can be tested]: fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat or a new loss of taste or smell," said La Crosse County Health Department director Jennifer Rombalski. "Again, this is nasal swab testing, it is not a nasal pharyngeal swab. So, for those that have heard how far the swab needs to go in, this particular swab testing mechanism is not as far."

Public Information - Traffic Directions

1. Citizens entering from south of the Omni Center, should travel north along Hwy 35, exiting at the second roundabout onto Mason Street. Travel east on Mason Street until East Ave. Turn right (south) onto East Ave until Riders Club Road. Turn right (west) on Riders Club Road. Enter one of two testing lanes. Prepare to stop at Omni Center entrance for pre-screening. After testing, patients will exit parking lot, turning right towards Hwy 35.

2. Citizens entering from north of the Omni Center, should travel south along Hwy 35, exiting at the first roundabout onto Mason Street. Travel east on Mason Street until East Ave. Turn right (south) onto East Ave until Riders Club Road. Turn right (west) on Riders Club Road. Enter one of two testing lanes. Prepare to stop at Omni Center entrance for pre-screening. After testing, patients will exit parking lot, turning right towards Hwy 35.