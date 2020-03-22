La Crosse County Health Department warns of potential community exposure to COVID-19

The La Crosse County Health Department is warning community members who may have been at risk for community exposure to COVID-19.

A person who is hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms had attended a funeral at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Onalaska from approximately 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. then dined at Red Lobster in Onalaska between 6:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on March 11.

According to the health department, the risk to most people is likely to be low, however, people who were at these two locations during this time are asked to self-quarantine until March 26.

People who develop severe symptoms should seek medical help.

Anyone who thinks they could have been exposed are asked to contact the La Crosse County Health Department at https://tinyurl.com/uza6fhu.

According to the health department, symptoms of COVD-19 may include cough, tiredness, muscle aches, fever, difficulty breathing, and sore throat. Rarely, some people may develop an upset stomach. If individuals plan to seek medical care, they should call ahead and notify the clinic of the potential COVID-19 exposure so that precautions can be made to prevent further spread.

It is not recommended that all people who attended the event seek testing. Testing supplies are limited and are being reserved for cases of severe illness, health care workers and long-term care residents.

