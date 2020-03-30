La Crosse County confirms first severe COVID-19 case

La Crosse County announced its first COVID-19 case that is requiring hospitalization Monday afternoon.

A total of 17 cases have been confirmed in the county.

The 16th case is a male in his mid 60s with mild symptoms.

The 17th case is a female in her mid 70s who is currently hospitalized with severe symptoms.

Nine of the 17 cases have been declared as recovered so far.

The health department says it has been looking at projections as to when this situation might reach its peak.

"I dont know if this is specific to La Crosse County, however, I have seen models that indicate anywhere between the end of April and the middle of May is when we might see the peak," said Jen Rombalski, the La Crosse County Health Department director. "So, we do have to remain very patient with this process."

The health department also released the three-tiered strategic plan it has been implementing to decrease the number of deaths and illnesses as the result of COVID-19.

For more information, click here.

