La Crosse County confirms fifth COVID-19 case

La Crosse County has a fifth confirmed positive lab case for COVID-19.

The fifth case is a female in her lower 20s who is from a household that previously had a confirmed case.

There is still no community spread of COVID-19 in La Crosse County.

The health department says it is critical for those with mild symptoms to stay home.

The county credits the precautions the state and locals are taking for the relatively low case number.

"I am grateful that there are only five [cases] and we're literally talking about three separate households," said Jen Rombalski, the La Crosse County Health Department director. "I am grateful for that and I don't know that I expected it to be faster or slower."

Mayo says they are averaging about 50 tests a day in its drive-thru facility that opened on Monday.

They will be continuing to test during the weekend from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for those that call ahead for screening and get approval.