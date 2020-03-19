La Crosse County confirms fourth COVID-19 case, still no community spread

La Crosse County officials confirmed its fourth COVID-19 case Thursday.

The fourth case is a man in his upper 20s who was attending a college in Madison.

The La Crosse County Health Department believes the man was exposed in Milwaukee.

Since returning back to La Crosse County, he has been in isolation.

At this time, there are still no community spread cases in La Crosse County.

The health department says it anticipates more positive cases in the days to come.

Washing hands, not touching faces, and social distancing continue to be stressed as important.

"I think that we should be prepared for this to last longer than we might be thinking about right now," said Jen Rombalski, the La Crosse County Health Department director. "This is not going to be a matter of weeks, this is going to be, I think, a matter of months."