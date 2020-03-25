La Crosse County has 12 COVID-19 confirmed cases and 1 in recovery

La Crosse County confirmed two more positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 12 since the first case was reported a week ago.

The two new cases are both females-- one in their lower 20s and one in their lower 30s.

Now that community spread cases are present in La Crosse County, the health department urges the community to continue social distancing, washing hands, and avoiding touching faces.

The Health Director also provided an update on positive cases from last week.

"Yes, one of them has recovered and again the rest of them continue to recover at home in isolation with their symptoms and are all doing okay and are not experiencing severe illness," said Jen Rombalski, the La Crosse County Health Department director.

Gundersen and Mayo both explained the current criteria for those being tested which are patients who are most vulnerable and likely to have severe infections and healthcare workers who may have been exposed.

In the state of Wisconsin, of all tested patients only five percent are returning positive results, according to the health department.

The County continues to say that someone does not need a positive result to know to stay home.