La Crosse County has no new confirmed COVID-19 cases over the weekend

The La Crosse County Health Department says the number of lab confirmed positive COVID-19 cases remain at five for the county.

There is still no community spread or deaths in the La Crosse area.

The health department says that for anyone in the community looking to help during the pandemic, it recommends staying home and if able donating blood or financially to the La Crosse Community Foundation.

The director also says individuals should not need a COVID-19 positive result to know what to do in this situation.

"It's sort of like influenza, right? We don't go in and get tested for influenza every time we have influenza-like illness, particularly if they are mild symptoms or moderate symptoms and they are not severe," said Jen Rombalski, La Crosse County Health Department director. "If you think about this, there is no cure for COVID-19-- it's a virus, it needs to run its course."

Moving forward, the health department does expect to see more positive cases.

It has also opened a call line to answer any and all COVID-19 questions at 608-785-6240.