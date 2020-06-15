Potential COVID-19 exposure at multiple La Crosse establishments

The La Crosse County Health Department announced seven establishments where individuals may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The risk is between the dates of June 5 and June 7 at Blue Moon in Onalaska, Pettibone Beach in La Crosse, and the Crow, Brothers, Broncos, Legends, Twisted Moose, and the Library-- all bars in downtown La Crosse.

The department says there is no blame or shame put on these establishments.

"If you want to go out to eat, if you want to go to a bar, if you want to go to a grocery store, any of those kinds of locations, you should assess what's happening around you and think about what the establishment is doing to decrease risk," said Jen Rombalski, the La Crosse County Health Department director.

In the last five days, 29 of the new cases have been people in their 20s.

The health department says it is crucial to not cast judgement on those in the age range.

"There are individuals in that age group that may frequent locations, but they also are frontline workers," explained Rombalski. "They are important parts of our healthcare system."

The cases at the establishments consist of both patrons and employees.

The health department says that if you were at one of those seven establishments during the dates listed that there is no reason to panic, but instead to monitor your symptoms closely and fill out an online survey.

"We're going to talk to you about your level of risk," Rombalski said. "We're going to learn more about you, where you were, when you were there, how long you were there, what you remember. We're going to ask you questions about symptoms, see if you have anything currently going on."

Connection is a big focus of the department to decrease potential spread.

Right now severe disease is not present in La Crosse County, something the department is grateful for.

"This virus is currently taking hold in our community and we have to work together," said Rombalski. "Do not go out if you are sick. Recognize the symptoms can be very minor."

Social distancing and wearing masks remain important for the community to do.

The department says the precautions you take, can have a positive impact for the county.

To complete the La Crosse County Health Department survey, click here.