La Crosse County now in high risk for COVID-19 instead of severe risk

La Crosse County remains at 53 total confirmed COVID-19 cases with 47 recovered, no hospitalizations, and zero deaths.

Of the 300 tested at the National Guard site in Onalaska last week, three cases were confirmed with seven still awaiting results.

The health department announced a new National Guard testing site in downtown La Crosse on June 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with more details to follow.

Additionally, the health department says the county is no longer in severe risk, but instead high risk which allows for loosening of some restrictions.

"Indoors please exercise caution and for that reason we would ask you to keep that to 15 people and outdoors the current number is 50," said Jennifer Rombalski, the La Crosse County Health Department director. "So, you can be with others which is wonderful. Again, we recommend the physical distancing and the fabric face coverings."