La Crosse County sees 15th COVID-19 case

La Crosse County confirmed its 15th case of COVID-19 Friday.

The new case is a female in her lower 50s who has mild to moderate symptoms.

A third county case was also announced as recovered Friday.

The county has still not seen any severe or hospitalized cases to date.

The health department says the cases have not presented any new symptoms, but that fever, cough, and muscle aches continue to be among the most common symptoms.

"We have learned a lot and I can say, in particular, we have learned how critical it is for us to be working together," said Jen Rombalski, the La Crosse County Health Department director. "I think we need to continue to do that. We are always looking ahead strategically to see where the next concern might be located."

The health department says it will continue to be ready for the worst case scenario in hopes that it doesn't happen.

The director also reminded the public that viruses do not discriminate and neither should the community.