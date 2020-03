First Positive Case Confirmed in La Crosse County

Within the last hour, the La Crosse County Health Department received notification through our Wisconsin Electronic Disease Surveillance System (WEDSS) of our first confirmed case of COVID-19.

The Health Department will be present at a media conference in the Main Atrium of the County Administrative Center at 11:00 AM.

As always, it is important to remember that viruses don’t discriminate and neither should we.