The La Crosse County Medical Examiner is reporter a record number of overdose cases in 2020.

The county had 22 overdose cases for the entire year of 2019,

The county medical examiner says 12 confirmed overdose deaths with an additional six overdose cases are still under investigation.

The highest number of overdose deaths was 28 in 2017.

Out of the 12 confirmed overdose cases in 2020 so far, 10 of them involve fetanyl.