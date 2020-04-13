La Crosse County voter turnout and missing absentee mail-in ballots

As of Monday morning, La Crosse County is reporting around a 41 percent voter turnout for the Spring election.

The County Clerk says she does expect that number to increase a little bit after processing any late arriving absentee ballots Monday night.

Last Tuesday, the county took precautions to ensure social distancing and good hygiene were practiced for in-person voting.

For those who did not vote in-person, but instead requested an absentee mail-in ballot, the county has received about 21,000 of them back.

"There's obviously some people out there who requested an absentee ballot that got mailed to them that never arrived. We're trying to work with the post office to figure out what happened and what we can do better to make sure those get there," said Ginny Dankmeyer, the La Crosse County Clerk. "We checked the report this morning from the Election's Commission, there's still about 3,400 outstanding absentee ballots from what was mailed to people versus what was returned."

The clerk says those 3,400 missing ballots could be cases where the ballots were never returned to the clerk, never received by the voter, or rejected due to missing information.

Overall, the La Crosse County Clerk says the election went well.

"Were we okay with how it turned out? Yes," Dankmeyer said. "We would have loved more time to get more precautions in place and make it more safe, but with the short timeline and some of the products to make it safe unobtainable in most cases... For what we had and the poll workers and the municipal clerks and the job they did, I think we could say we were successful here."