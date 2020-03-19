La Crosse Distilling Co. offering free hand sanitizer product

The La Crosse Distilling Co. will be offering free hand sanitizer product in response to the spread of COVID-19.

The company says all of their house spirits are distilled with a certified ethanol base that allows the production team to develop an 80% alcohol antiseptic topical solution. They plan to have the product available in their tasting room on the week of March 22.

Founder, Nick Weber, states “As COVID-19 continues to influence nearly every aspect of our personal and professional lives, the health and well-being of our community is top of mind. Amid the entire negative, we saw an opportunity to make a positive impact. This is our small contribution to our community, and a slight nod to finding the positive in every situation.”

