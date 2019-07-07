La Crosse Fire Department responds to possible chemical leak

On July 6 at 11:17p.m., the La Crosse Fire Department was dispatched to 1007 Monitor Street, Airgas, for a possible chemical leak.

Upon arrival crews noticed a white cloud coming from the back of the building which they later determined to be a leak coming from an 85,000 pound liquid oxygen tank.

A crew started using hose streams to suppress the vapor cloud. A second crew evacuated two nearby apartments due to chemical reactivity concerns.

A third crew then moved forward and stopped the leak.

The cause of the leak was an activated pressure relief valve.

No injuries were reported.

Around twenty people were temporarily evacuated for around thirty minutes due to the leak.

The La Crosse Police Department assisted on scene.

