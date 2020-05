One person is safe after a river rescue Wednesday night.

Just after 7 p.m., the La Crosse Fire Department responded to a report of a male in the main channel of the Mississippi River underneath the Cass Street Bridge.

According to the fire department, the male was yelling for help.

About 20 fire personnel responded to the scene in the 400 block of Pettibone Drive North, and by 7:15 p.m., the person was rescued by the fire department.

He was not take to the hospital.