Wednesday the La Crosse Division Fire Chief accused of viewing child porn was back in court.

Francis Devine, 52, is charged with one count of possession of child pornography.

Devine is currently on administrative leave from the department.

He's worked for the city for nearly two decades.

According to the criminal complaint, Devine says he had been curious about child pornography.

Wednesday's appearance was pushed back until May to allow Devine to hire an attorney.