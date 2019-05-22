La Crosse Fire Division Chief enters plea in child porn case

A former La Crosse Fire Department Division Chief charged with possessing child pornography was back in court Wednesday.

52-year-old Francis Devine waived his right to a preliminary hearing and was bound over for trial.

According to the criminal complaint, Devine says he was curious about child porn.

Devine pleaded not guilty to the charge against him.

Devine was placed on administrative leave following the charges and notified the department earlier this month of his intention to retire effective June 22.

He worked for the city for nearly two decades.

His next court appearance is scheduled for June 14.