La Crosse Mayor dissappointed with no county 'Safer-at-Home' order

After the La Crosse County Health Department announced it would not be enforcing any new Safer-at-Home orders the Mayor of La Crosse expressed his disappointment.

Mayor Tim Kabat said anticipating the Supreme Court's decision, he reached out to the health department twice encouraging a county extension.

He since has received dozens of emails, calls, and interactions on social media asking the city to enforce one of its own, something the Mayor says he does not have the power to do.

"I'm disappointed there was not an extension, but we move forward now and still work in solidarity with the [health department] throughout this process to encourage people to still practice those recommendations with social distancing, good hygiene, limiting travel, and limiting large group gatherings," Kabat said.

The Mayor says La Crosse has additional challenges being a city in the county with a bigger influx of people.

He says the city is working towards increasing test access, more personal protection equipment, and preparing for any possible surges.