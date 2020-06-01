La Crosse Mayor supports safe and peaceful protests

Three separate protests took place in La Crosse during the weekend in response to racism and the death of George Floyd.

La Crosse's Mayor says he supports people exercising free speech and the right to petition the government.

"We totally support that," said Mayor Tim Kabat. "We want to do everything we can to keep people safe--both those that are participating and those that might not be."

Kabat says he has no problem with people protesting in the street.

However, he is asking for organizers help in doing so safely, which includes the police department being able to re-direct traffic to avoid issues with cars along protest routes.

Kabat's wife marched with protesters on Saturday and after an argument with the driver of a vehicle, was maced by that driver.

"You can see bruises and a skinned knee and what not. Obviously, the police were there to help and the paramedics were there to help and she went to the emergency room," Kabat said.

The Mayor says his wife is still washing the chemical out of her hair, but is doing better.

Kabat says the issues being protested are complex.

"Very difficult issues dealing with racism, and poverty and a lack of affordable housing, the lack of good paying jobs, the challenges that families have in just trying to survive," said Kabat.

Mayor Kabat recognizes what he calls a "lack of trust in government" and says the city is working on transparency, especially with its police department.

"We need to do a better job of getting out our information," explained Kabat. "It's not just necessarily waiting for people to come to us with questions and concerns."

Kabat says the police department is working on a website to make department information public.

The Mayor is asking for a dialogue with protesters where he can use their help to better the situation.

"Identify the people and the methods that we can do better at so that people know what is going on and they feel part of it and that they can influence and make positive change," Kabat said.

Another protest is being planned for Wednesday at Riverside Park and Kabat has promised to attend.

He's hopeful the correct route will be provided in advance to help ensure safety.