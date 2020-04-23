La Crosse Parks and Recreation won't open municipal pools for 2020 summer

La Crosse Parks and Recreation announced today it's cancelling the 2020 aquatic season.

Veterans Memorial pool, North Side Community pool, and Erickson pool will not open this summer.

The department cited staffing and safety concerns as the reasoning behind the decision.

Opening the pools require weeks of preparation, so the announcement is not subject to change.

Parks and Rec says while it's not happy to see the pools remain closed, it believes it's the fiscally responsible choice to make.

"Our department is really taking an active approach on how can we re-allocate these different resources that we have to maybe offer up other recreational opportunities during this time that are safer and that's something that I think is going to be a real benefit to the community," said Jay Odegaard, La Crosse Parks and Recreation director.

The department says it is still maintaining preparation for the city's splash pads and two public beaches to open if and when it is deemed safe to do so.