La Crosse Police Department collects estimated $77,000 in parking fines during first year of boot and tow program

In the past year, the La Crosse Police Department has booted 228 vehicles.

Vehicle owners are at risk of having their vehicle booted if they have five or more parking citations 60 days overdue.

The police department says it tries to avoid booting cars by making owners aware.

"We do send a letter to the registered owner indicating that they are possible for a boot and tow and put them on notice of that," said Captain Jason Melby of the La Crosse Police Department.

There are currently 57 payment plans in the boot and tow program, with additional plans already finished being paid off.

The police department says its collected around $77,000 of delinquent fines since last year.

However, some vehicle owners don't setup plans and end up finding their vehicle with a new accessory.

"When we put a boot on a vehicle, we make sure that we put a placard on the vehicle informing the individual how to get a hold of us, what it will take to get the boot off, and how quickly we can come and get it taken care of," Melby said.

The police department says there are several steps a car owner should take when they discover their vehicle's been booted, however, they also say they definitely should not try to drive their car.

"They cannot drive their car with the boot on, they can try," Melby said. "It will cause extensive damage to the vehicle essentially destroying the entire corner-panel around the tire which has the boot on."

While the department has the ability to boot and tow cars, officers say they don't want to do that.

"The police department does not want to put boots on vehicles," Melby said. "The police department does not want to be towing vehicles, but we also needed an avenue for the extensive delinquent with excessive number of parking citations."

Once a boot is placed, the owner has 24 hours to contact the police department and start making plans.

If the department has not heard from the owner in that time frame, the car gets towed and impounded-- costing the owner even more money.