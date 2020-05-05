La Crosse Police Department continues death investigation

On Friday May 1, The La Crosse Police Department responded to a call for a fight in progress.

Police say the fight was an argument over a parking spot at the northside Menards between 50-year-old Matthew Kinstler and 79-year-old Russell Paulson.

According to the department, the verbal argument quickly escalated and became physical.

“During that physical altercation, Russell Paulson had sustained injuries and was subsequently transferred to Mayo Clinic Health System for treatment,” said Sgt. Tom Walsh of the La Crosse Police Department.

When officers arrived at the Menards parking lot, the other male involved in the dispute was still there.

“He was on the scene. Our officers did conduct interviews with Matthew Kinstler as well as additional witnesses,” Walsh said. “At the time of the incident. Mr. Kinstler was subsequently arrested and referred on charges of substantial battery and disorderly conduct.”

Kinstler was released on a signature bond Friday afternoon.

On Monday, the Police Department learned Paulson had passed away from his injuries.

The charges in the case were referred to the district attorney's office for review and ultimate decision.

Police say they are in constant contact with the DA in the ongoing investigation.

“Our investigators are continuing to speak with witnesses and are still seeking out any video that may be out there,” said Walsh.

The police have spoken with Paulson’s family and hope to work towards a resolution.

As for the community, officers say there is no need to worry.

“We feel as though this is an isolated incident. We're hopeful that the community knows that we still live in a very safe area,” said Walsh.

The police ask that anyone who witnessed the parking lot fight or has video of the incident please call the department at 608-782-7575.

If wishing to remain anonymous, witnesses can call the Crimestoppers line at 608-784-TIPS or download the Crimestoppers app.