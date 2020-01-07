La Crosse Police Department had increase in service calls during 2019

The La Crosse Police Department saw an increase in service calls for 2019.

Officers in La Crosse responded to nearly 63,000 service calls last year, over 1,100 more than in 2018.

The top three types of service calls were trouble with parties/juveniles, welfare checks, and suspicious activity. Those three were also the top service calls in 2018.

The department does not look at the increase in calls as a bad thing.

"I like to look at these increases as we have an engaged community," said Sgt. Tom Walsh of the La Crosse Police Department. "I think that's important and I am very hopeful that as we move on to 2020 and beyond that our community remains engaged, that they remain attentive and that they're looking out for each other."

The police department said 9-1-1 hang ups was one of the highest categories to increase with over 4,800 calls made last year-- which is 800 more than in 2018.