La Crosse Police Department investigates shots fired incident

La Crosse Police is investigating a report of shots fired yesterday morning and police are looking for the suspect.

Officers were initially sent to a home in the 1200 block of 5th Avenue South - near downtown La Crosse.

In a release, La Crosse police say surveillance camera footage showed shots being fired during the incident.

There were no injuries but the suspect left the scene and was not identified.

He's described as a male, wearing a black and white plaid flannel type shirt, with knee length shorts and white socks.

If anyone has information on this crime, you are asked to call the La Crosse Police Department.

