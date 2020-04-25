Police searching for missing 21-year-old Sparta man

The La Crosse Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate missing 21-year-old Savari E. McCloud of Sparta, WI.

Police say McCloud was last seen near Pettibone beach house in La Crosse on Saturday April 25 at 6 p.m. He was wearing a blue shirt, a white & black jacket, black pants, white & black shoes and a hat with the clown from "IT" on it.

McCloud goes by the nickname, "Bo Bo". His date of birth is March 3, 1999.

Anyone with information should call the La Crosse Police Department at 608-789-7241.

