La Crosse Police Department looking to hire new officers in 2020

There's still time to apply to be an officer at one local city.

The La Crosse Police Department is looking to hire seven to nine new officers throughout 2020.

The first application process is ending Wednesday, Feb. 5.

The department is authorized for 99 officers, but says that number may be increasing soon.

Officers say a good candidate is someone who has a desire to serve the community and be a part of a team.

This year, the department switched to an open application process.

"If someone is looking to get in for this application process, but it just isn't going to fall in line, we will be running another process in three months and we will be accepting applications throughout the year," said Captain Jason Melby of the La Crosse Police Department.

Either a two-year degree or 60 college credits is required of all applicants.

However, no previous experience is needed.

For those applying who do have experience, there is a lateral transfer program.