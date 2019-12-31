La Crosse Police Department preparing to help ensure a safe New Year's Eve

A lot of people will be headed out Tuesday night to celebrate and ring in 2020.

As a result, the La Crosse Police Department is preparing to help ensure a safe New Year's Eve in the city.

"Our officers will be out there spending the evening making sure people are celebrating safely," said Sgt. Tom Walsh of the La Crosse Police Department. "We want everyone to go out and have a great time. We want them to enjoy themselves. We're asking that everyone plan ahead, plan accordingly."

Officers recommend that everyone going out has a meetup location in case groups get separated. They also suggest having a fully charged phone.

The La Crosse Police Department is fully staffed with officers for New Year's Eve as they say it's usually a busier night for officers.

"On New Year's Eve, it does present its own challenges," Walsh said. "Certainly with more people out there's going to be more instances of potentially having drunk drivers and instances like that."

The police department says there is no excuse to drink and drive.

"If you are out and you do have a few drinks, all we would ask is that you utilize any of the numerous options that are there to get people home safely," Walsh said.

The La Crosse County Tavern League, Uber, Lyft, and several taxi companies are all available in La Crosse for rides home.

Police also ask for patience as many bars and restaurants will be crowded.

The department says officers on duty for New Year's Eve will be performing a variety of tasks.

"There will be officers deployed in the downtown area and then of course we have those calls for service that are going to have to be answered," Walsh said. "Ultimately, were expecting that it will be a busy night."

For those not interested in going to a bar to celebrate, the Skyrockers New Year's Eve Fireworks at the Bluff will happen at midnight.

The display is in its 90th year and takes place on Grandads Bluff.