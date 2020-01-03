La Crosse Police Department reports gun-related incidents increased in 2019

On New Year's Eve, the La Crosse Police Department responded to a call regarding gun shots on Logan Street.

Once on the scene, officers traced footsteps to a house on Caledonia Street.

"Upon executing the search warrant, [officers] located several guns, all of them loaded, including a stolen handgun," said Captain Jason Melby of the La Crosse Police Department.

Officers arrested 19-year-old Jonathan J. Stowell for possessing the stolen gun as well as marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The department is continuing to look into the case.

"Our investigators are working hard to identify sources of video from the immediate area and to identify the individuals responsible for actually firing the gun," Melby said.

The investigation can lead to possible prosecution where the department would work with the District Attorney's Office.

This was not an isolated incident, as the department reports gun-related calls and crimes increased in 2019-- seeing 44 guns sealed as evidence and 17 felons possessing fire arms last year.

The increase in gun-related incidents in 2019 is nothing new, as the police department says the number has actually been on a steady increase since 2016.

"The police department is really focused on working with the other members of the criminal justice system to ensure that we can hold these individuals accountable for their actions in our community and we've expanded our partnership with the Federal Prosecutors Office, the U.S. Attorney's Office," Melby said.

The police department made clear that these are crime related incidents only.

"We are specifically trying to address gun crimes in our community," Melby said. "Crimes where individuals, like felons, are not supposed to have weapons. We have no intention of fueling any sort of debate on gun control."

The department says they will continue to work towards prosecution in gun-related crimes and hope to see the number of incidents decrease in 2020.