La Crosse Police Department respond to gunshot call

2019 for the La Crosse Police Department ended very much like it started, with a "gunshot" call.

On New Year’s Eve, officers responded to the 700 block of Logan Street for a report of six gun shots.

Upon arrival, shell casings and two sets of footprints were tracked to 1321 Caledonia Street.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers seized several firearms, along with magazines.

Officers say 19-year old Jonathan Stowell was arrested as part of the investigation and charged with possessing a stolen gun, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

La Crosse Police Chief Shawn Kudron says, “Safety of the La Crosse community is the police department’s highest priority”.

