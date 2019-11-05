La Crosse Police Department says it's continuing its effort to maintain safety in city after recent events

Last Thursday, the homicide trial of a La Crosse man came to an end. Two days later, a new homicide investigation started after an 18-year-old was fatally shot.

The La Crosse Police Department says it's continuing its effort to maintain safety in the city.

"The La Crosse Police Department is committed to keeping our community safe," said Captain Jason Melby of the La Crosse Police Department. "We're committed to bringing information to our public and having an informed public is an empowered public."

The police department looks to inform the public on an increase in gun related calls last month.

Private notes of officers who responded to the calls were released to help highlight the issue to the public.

"We have recently put out information about an elevation in the number of gun crimes and shots fired type calls that we are having in the city," Melby said. "Trying to make sure the community is aware of the problems that are facing us."

The police department says that while they have seen an increase in gun-related violence recently, La Crosse still remains safer when compared to cities of a similar size.

"If you were to look at the uniform crime reporting statistics, you'll find that La Crosse is a very safe city," Melby said. "We do have a fair amount of property crime, but when it comes to person crimes and violent crimes, we are low compared to the cities throughout the state that are comparable in size."

The department says anywhere between eight and 14 marked cars are out on the street patrolling at all hours.

School resource officers and neighborhood officers also work in designated areas.

"Additionally, part of keeping our community safe is working with our prosecutors providing them with the best investigations possible so that they can prosecute these individuals and get them off the streets of La Crosse and keep our city safer," Melby said.

Captain Melby says officers are scheduled with overlapping 24 hour shifts to help ensure the safety of the community.