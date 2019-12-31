La Crosse Police Department still searching for missing woman and child

The La Crosse Police Department continues to search for a missing woman and her one-month-old child.

Tracy Cadogan and her one-month-old son were reported missing December 27.

Police officers say the missing child is in need of critical medical attention.

The La Crosse Police Department believes she's still in the area and want her to reach out to the department.

Officers say she is not facing any repercussions from this incident.

"Tracy is not in any trouble," said Sgt. Tom Walsh of the La Crosse Police Department. "We are just looking to speak with her about her infant child and check on the welfare of that child. We know that the child has some medical issues and we just want to make sure the child is okay and gets the medical care that he needs."

The police department is asking anyone with information about Cadogan's whereabouts to call the department or call the Crimestoppers hotline to remain anonymous.