La Crosse Police Department swears in new Chief of Police

Monday morning, Shawn Kudron was sworn in as the new Chief for the La Crosse Police Department.

Lisa Kudron puts the Chief of Police badge on Shawn Kudron.

Kudron joined the department in 2000 and has been promoted several times throughout his tenure with the city.

The idea of being Chief was always a goal for Kudron.

"This has really been an evolution for me," said Chief of Police Shawn Kudron. "As I’ve said, I've worked in this agency for nearly 20 years... and I've had the opportunity to really see the city from different perspectives and knew that one day I would like to take my talents and try and lead this agency."

Plenty of city officials attended Monday's ceremony, many of them officers. Kudron says those he works with are the best part of his job.

"We are filled with just dedicated officers, dedicated professionals that want what’s best for this community and I am just very excited to be their Chief," Kudron said.

The commission had previously narrowed down the position to three finalists who were all Captains of the La Crosse Police Department.

The Police and Fire Commission say appointing Kudron was the clear choice and now they have goals they want him to achieve as Chief.

"We want him to take the Police Department, which is already excellent, to the next level," said Doug Happel of the Police and Fire Commission. "Meaning that it can reach out even further to have better community relations, to enhance the safety within the city."

The commission says Kudron's leadership skills and communication abilities will make him a great Chief. For Kudron, his focus as Chief will be on the community.

"I am a true believer in engaging with our community and really developing relationships with our stakeholders and really listening to the community to figure out what their needs are and how the Police Department can meet those needs," Kudron said.

After his appointment was confirmed Monday morning by the commission, Kudron told each member that he would not let them down and the commission says they are confident that is true.