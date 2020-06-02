La Crosse Police Department working to increase transparency and training

"Actions that were brought about by an individual, a police officer, that doesn't speak for all police officers across the nation and it certainly doesn't speak for the officers of the La Crosse Police Department," said Chief Shawn Kudron.

The La Crosse Police Department says it understands the frustration the community has over the death of George Floyd.

It supports the peaceful protests that have been taking place in the city, however, it would prefer demonstrators use the sidewalk in order to maintain traffic.

The department trains all new officers on multiple subjects and continues to do update training as well.

"We have a training called Fair and Impartial Policing which is a national training," said Kudron. "We have a few members of our department who are certified as instructors in that training. We also train in Crisis Intervention training and Mental Health First Aid."

The department says mental health training teaches officers how to respond to crisis and assists with de-escalation.

In addition to training, the La Crosse Police Department is adding a transparency tab to its website to make more of the department's information available to the public.

"[The transparency tab] will provide information on our demographics, on our policies, on our training and we're anxious to get that out to our community, so that they can look at their police department and see our operations," Kudron explained.

The department has ten neighborhood resource officers that provide a different method of policing to certain geographical areas too.

"Those officers really have the ability to engage in relationship building and connecting with community members, stake holders, [and] business owners," Kudron said.

The police chief reminds citizens that officers are also members of the community.

"Our officers come to work every day wanting to bring safety to our community and service to our community," Kudron said. "So, to see some of the reaction across the nation of people really being frustrated with policing can be difficult."

La Crosse police understand the frustration and says it's always looking for more quality training to provide to officers.