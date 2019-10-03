La Crosse Police Department's Domestic Abuse Reduction Team receives funding for three more years

The La Crosse Police Department received a grant to continue their Domestic Abuse Reduction Team (DART) project.

The team is made up of ten La Crosse officers and three neighboring area officers, as well as advocates from local outreach programs and medical providers.

The $450,000 grant will fund the team for three years.

"We got it from the Office of Violence Against Women and the U.S. Department of Justice," said Lt. Tim O'Neill of the La Crosse Police Department. "It goes to support our Domestic Abuse Reduction Team."

The La Crosse Police Department is using the grant and October, Domestic Abuse Awareness Month, to draw attention to DART.

They say the mission of the team is to reduce repeated episodes of domestic violence within La Crosse County.

"We identify high lethality within domestic relationships and address it by assigning a La Crosse police officer and a victim advocate to each victim to insulate them from their perpetrator," O'Neill said.

The program has been at the department for years and relies heavily on grants for funding.

"The major amount of funds goes towards personnel, so it funds a police position here at the police department and the victim coordinator who works with New Horizons Outreach," O'Neill said.

The Police Department says that without the grant, the Domestic Abuse Reduction Team wouldn’t exist and that they wouldn’t be able to provide as much time or resources to survivors.

"We would have an investigator assigned to domestic violence who would also be investigating other types of crimes: entries, trespasses, burglaries, shootings, whatever you may have," O'Neill said. "They would not be dedicated to the investigation of domestic violence."

Domestic violence incidents have remained constant in number over the last seven years according to O'Neill.

"In the city of La Crosse, we respond to about 2,021 to 2,050 somewhere there in between on average every year of domestic violence incidents," O'Neill said.

The DART office is located on the first floor of La Crosse's City Hall.