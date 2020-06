La Crosse Police say Joshua Kletzke was arrested after being the subject of an investigation with a felony probation warrant for his arrest.

Kletzke fled police, even after all four tires were flat from running over spike strips. The pursuit took place north on 16th Street from Mormon Coulee Road and ended at 16th Street and Farnam Street,

Law enforcement found a loaded revolver next to the driver's seat as well as fentanyl and marijuana.