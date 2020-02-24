La Crosse Police ask for assistance locating missing man

The La Crosse Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating James Zaragoza for a welfare check.

Law enforcement say Zaragoza was last seen in La Crosse on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 8 p.m. near the Catholic Charities Warming Center.

Zaragoza is described as 62-years-old with brown hair and green eyes. He is 5 feet 10 inches and 190 pounds and is known to wear a burgundy and green plaid scarf and brown dress hat.

Police also say he frequently uses a walking cane and carries a black leather brief case and red backpack.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the La Crosse Police Department at 608-782-7575.

