La Crosse Police conducting death investigation after fight

The La Crosse Police Department is conducting a death investigation after they responded to a fight at a Menards parking lot on May 1.

Police say 79-year-old Russell Paulson died as a result of his injuries after a physical fight with 50-year-old Matthew Kinstler.

Law enforcement says Kinstler was upset with Paulson because he believed he had parked too closely to the vehicle he was driving. A verbal argument turned into a physical altercation.

This investigation is still active. If you have any information, you are asked to contact the La Crosse Police Department.