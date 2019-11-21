La Crosse Police identify suspect in homicide case, arrest warrant issued

The La Crosse Police Department has identified the suspect in a homicide case from Nov. 2. An arrest warrant has been issued.

LCPD says 27-year-old Shavonte Thompson has been identified as the suspect who fired the gun that killed Javier Hall.

Officials issued an arrest warrant for Thompson and are asking for the community’s help in locating him. If you have any information, please contact the La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS.

Law enforcement says they were dispatched to the 900 block of Copeland Avenue for a report of a shooting. Police found Javier Hall lying on the ground near the alley suffering from a gunshot wound. Javier later died at a local hospital.

