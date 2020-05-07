La Crosse Police investigate shooting, one victim with life threatening injuries

The La Crosse Police Department has started a shooting investigation after one person suffered life threatening injuries.

Thursday morning, official received a report of one person laying in a backyard of 5th Avenue with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and is being treated for his injuries.

Police say nobody else was injured but investigators are receiving very little cooperation from anyone who was at the scene.

If you have any information on the incident, you are asked to call 608-789-7214.