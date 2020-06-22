La Crosse Police respond to 2 drive-by shootings and home invasion over weekend

The La Crosse Police Department responded to two drive-by shootings and a home invasion over the past weekend as more than 400 service calls were made.

Officials say on June 19 officers were dispatched to Fish's Bar and Grill where Benjamin Geiwitz threatened people with a gun. A handgun was found in his waistband.

On June 20 officials responded to two different locations for multiple shots fired. Officials say it appears those incidents were related.

Also on June 20, there was a shooting where officers located multiple shell casings in the alley behind 1010 5th Avenue South. No injuries were reported.

On June 21, a surveillance camera captured two vehicles traveling fast. The camera caught audio of gun shots. No injuries were reported.

Also on June 21, officers were sent to the 900 block of 7th Street South for reports of a robbery. The victim told law enforcement that two suspects knocked on the door and then forced their way inside. The suspects stole money and fled the residence after a fight with the victim. Injuries were sustained by the victim.

