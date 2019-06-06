La Crosse Police: second major drug bust in one week

For the second time this week, the La Crosse Police Drug Unit has made a significant seizure and arrest.

Forty-year-old David Wims, a convicted felon, was arrested Wednesday and could face several charges including delivery of heroin, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the La Crosse Police Department, on Wednesday members of department’s Investigative Bureau (drug unit) as well as its Emergency Response Team conducted a search warrant of Wims' home.

A subsequent search of Wims found 26 individual baggies containing 16 grams of suspected heroin along with $500 cash.

The search of Wims’ residence revealed evidence of drug trafficking and a safe with approximately $5,000 cash and 75.8 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl for a total of 91.8 grams of heroin/fentanyl. The estimated street value of the drugs seized is over $13,000.

Prior to his arrest, Wims was already on parole for the delivery of methamphetamine.

This is the second significant search warrant executed by our drug unit and Emergency Response Team this week. All totaled between the two warrants, 96.0 grams of heroin/fentanyl, ecstasy pills, $12,500 in cash, and .22 Caliber handgun have been recovered.