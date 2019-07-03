La Crosse Public Library Director calls it a career

Wednesday marks the end of a 16 year run as Director of the La Crosse Public Library for Kelly Krieg-Sigman.

Krieg-Sigman announced her plans to retire from the library in December last year.

Wednesday was her final official day as the director.

Over the past decade and a half, Krieg-Sigman has led the library through numerous changes, from technology advances to new staff.

Among her proudest accomplishments, implementing numerous new library programs that continued to grow the reach of their services to the community.

"That 'Dark La Crosse' project has got legs on it well into the future. It is the perfect synthesis of research, local history, library abilities, collaboration, and fundraising because the thing does generate revenue for us," said Krieg-Sigman.

In June, the library announced that Shanneon Grant would take over as the director.

Her first day in the role will be Aug. 19.