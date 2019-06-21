La Crosse Public Library brings itself to the community

This summer, you won't need a library card to visit the La Crosse Public Library.

They're taking their show on the road with a new Pop-Up Library.

"While there's a tremendous amount of people that come in the library from all walks of life in the city of La Crosse, people are busy. So sometimes it's nice to go to where they are, like the farmer's market, and they get to see the library and some of the library services in an environment that they normally wouldn't," said La Crosse Public Library Program and Community Engagement Coordinator Barry McKnight.

Each Friday at the farmer's market, the Pop-Up Library will be out to show the community the many different services they offer.

"The idea of a public library being a fixed location with nothing but books, and quiet, is no longer valid. Certainly parts of what we do maintain that traditional service, but there's a lot more," said La Crosse Public Library Director Kelly Krieg-Sigman.

Friday, the library highlighted their Adult Summer Reading Program.

For Readers Advisory Librarian Mary Dunn, she says this is a way to help get the word out on what she does.

"I can get them excited about reading. Anything that I talk about, a lot of the books, even if it's a boring subject, I can usually get people excited and try to get them in here," said Dunn.

Each week, the library van that houses the Pop-Up Library will feature a different service the library provides.

"Ideally any place that van goes, someone will see them drive by and recall their experience with it. Or even if they never walked into the library ever, they'll see that van and know that we are out in the community delivering service," said Krieg-Sigman.

In addition to the farmer's market at Cameron Park, the Pop-Up Library also has scheduled appearances at local parks, pools and other places.