La Crosse Public Library expanding Curbside Services to branch locations

Beginning Monday, May 11, the La Crosse Public Library will be expanding curbside services to the North and South community libraries. New requests for scheduled curbside pickup at those locations can be placed online through our catalog at encore.wrlsweb.org/, or to place your request via phone you can call:

608.789.7128 for requests for youth materials

608.789.7167 for all other requests

If we are not able to answer your call, leave a message, and we will call you back as soon as possible.

Staff will be filling request during regular business hours:

Monday

North Community Library 10AM-12PM

South Community Library 1PM-3PM

Tuesday

South Community Library 10AM-12PM

Wednesday

South Community Library 1PM-3PM

Thursday

North Community Library 1PM-3PM

Friday

North Community Library 10AM-12PM

*Pickups will occur in the parking lots of the two library locations at those scheduled times. Look for the La Crosse Public Library van.

Please note:

Once we receive your request, we will need time to locate the item(s) you are looking for.

Due to the high volume of requests, we currently cannot offer same day service. On average fulfillment of requests are taking a minimum of a few days. This time frame can vary from day to day.

Expect longer delays from items coming from other locations in the Winding Rivers Library System.

Once we process your request, we will call you to schedule a curbside pickup at the La Crosse Public Library location of your choice.

All holds will need to have a scheduled appointment for pickup.

You may drop off materials when you pick up your holds.

Thank you for your patience during this time.

*For your safety, all items have been properly quarantined as per CDC regulations, and staff wear protective gloves when handling materials.