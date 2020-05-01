La Crosse Public Library offering curbside pickup

Those looking to get their hands on a new book to read in quarantine are in luck as local libraries begin to offer pickup.

Starting Friday, the La Crosse Public Library has curbside pickup at its main branch off Ninth Street.

Requests for materials can be made via the online catalog or by calling the library.

When the order is ready, the library will call back with a pickup appointment time.

All staff are wearing masks and gloves and the library is following guidelines with materials.

"As materials are brought in, they are grouped on a table and given a date stamp," said Barry McKnight, the La Crosse community engagement librarian. "[The books] have to remain in quarantine per the CDC and the department of health guidelines for 72 hours. When they come out of that quarantine they get checked-in and processed."

The library is asking for patience as wait times can be up to a few days with the quarantine procedure.

The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library is also set to begin pickup service on May 11.

The library plans to release more specific details on how the service will work soon.