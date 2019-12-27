La Crosse Public Library offering free pantry filled with food and toiletries

The La Crosse Public Library is now offering more than just books, but a free pantry as well.

In November, the library opened its first free pantry which offers food, but focuses on toiletries.

The shelves have toothbrushes, deodorants, feminine hygiene products and more.

The library says the pantry has been very popular the first several weeks and has staff re-stocking throughout the day.

Workers say the downtown library was a perfect spot for the pantry.

"The library is really a place where you get people from all walks of life that are coming in," said Barry McKnight, the programming and community engagement coordinator for La Crosse Public Library. "Where we're located is sort of central to the downtown, and a high traffic area. There are a lot of people in need and instead of having it at a separate destination where it might be out of their way, people are coming here anyway."

The library hopes to add pantries to its other two locations in January.

Donations are accepted at all branches at the circulation desk.