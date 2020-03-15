La Crosse Public Library to close starting Wednesday

Beginning Wednesday March 18th, all three locations of the La Crosse Public Library will be closed to the public. Current plans are to reopen on April 14th.

During this time, all book drops will be closed. Patrons are encouraged to keep materials that are due until we reopen. Digital services will still be available during this time. Wi-Fi at all three locations will still be available from 5:00 AM to 11:00 PM. There is no password, just accept terms and conditions.

Library leadership is determining what services can be offered while the physical locations are closed, as well as what ways we can assist the broader community during this time. Patrons are encouraged to check our website (lacrosselibrary.org) and social media for updates.