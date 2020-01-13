La Crosse Salvation Army thrift store receives $20,000 worth of prom dresses

Sixty-four prom dresses just arrived at the Salvation Army thrift store in La Crosse.

Charlotte's Bridal used to sell prom dresses, but due to the demand for bridal, needed more space for its wedding dresses.

No longer needing the colorful dance attire, the store was left with a question of what to do with its remaining stock.

"We said, 'Okay, what do we do with these last 60-some dresses?' and I said, 'Well, obviously it's SalVal,'" said Kathy Walker, co-owner of Charlotte's Bridal. "[Salvation Army] is one of the organizations that gives back everything of their profit."

The Salvation Army says the dresses are selling quickly, but there's still plenty left in stock.

The dresses come in a variety of sizes and are all being sold just for $30.

The average price of one of the dresses originally was around $300, with some going upwards of $700.

"Everyone knows that prom can be expensive, so if we can help people out by giving them a discounted dress then that's just a wonderful thing," said Jeremiah Conca, the Salvation Army thrift store manager. "They can come here, shop around, and maybe they can find some accessories to go with the dress as well."

Offering prom dresses at an affordable cost is something the Salvation Army believes fits in with its store's goal.

"The mission of the Salvation Army thrift store is just to help the community and anyone in need," Conca said. "So, anyone in the La Crosse area or surrounding areas, if they need anything, they can think of us, come here and hopefully we can help them out in anyway we can."

While Charlotte's Bridal says it was a hard decision to stop selling prom dresses, it's happy to be a part of girls' memories one last season.

"We want every girl to have that dream dress," Walker said. "We've had girls come in here with $25 budgets, so for their dresses to be $30... I can't believe it. That's amazing."

The Salvation Army thinks the dresses will be gone in the next week or two.