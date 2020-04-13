La Crosse extends closures for city services

City Hall AND the following City facilities will remain closed to the public through May 3rd. These include:

• City Hall – for payments such as property taxes, Municipal Court citations, parking tickets, water utility payments, and general invoices, payments may be: ➢ Placed in the red drop box in parking lot or green box next to the front door at City Hall, 400 La Crosse Street, La Crosse ➢ Mailed to: Treasurer’s Office, 400 La Crosse Street, La Crosse, WI 54601 ➢ Made online (taxes and court citations only) – visit website www.officialpayments.com. If requested – use jurisdiction code (JCode) 5863 ➢ Made over the phone (taxes and court citations only) – call 1-800-272-9829, use jurisdiction code 5863

• Grand River Station lobby – buses will continue to use the outdoor platform at Grand River Station as the main transfer point. The MTU will continue hourly service (no longer 30-minute service), with the first run at 5:40 AM and continue hourly, ending at 10:40 PM. The MTU will continue no Sunday service, operating six days (Monday through Saturday) each week. We encourage people who need passes, tokens, or general assistance to contact the MTU at (608) 789-7350.

• La Crosse Center – additionally, the box office, back office and lobby are closed. If you have questions or a need to contact the La Crosse Center, please do so by emailing Sue Wieman at swieman@lacrossecenter.com or call 608-789-7411. If you have questions or concerns that relate to the La Crosse Center Box Office, please contact Natalie Olson at nolson@lacrossecenter.com or call 608-789-7426. We also encourage you to visit our website: www.lacrossecenter.com.

• La Crosse Public Libraries including all book drops. Patrons are encouraged to keep materials that are due until we reopen. Digital services are still available during this time. Wi-Fi at all three locations will still be available from 5:00 AM to 11:00 PM. There is no password, just accept terms and conditions. Patrons are encouraged to check our website www.lacrosselibrary.org and social media for updates. Although we are closed to the public, we are still here to serve our community in the following ways: ➢ Digital services such as Overdrive, Hoopla and Kanopy, available to City of La Crosse and Wisconsin residents can be found here. ➢ Reference email (refdesk@lacrosselibrary.org), phone (608-789-7122) and E-Chat will be available Monday through Sunday from 9 AM - 5 PM. ➢ Youth Services staff will be checking the department email: yservicesstaff@lacrosselibrary.org. See the Learn and Play tab on our website (under Childrens & Teens) for links to activities and learning you can do with children during this time. ➢ Archives will be answering email questions at archives@lacrosselibrary.org ➢ If your library card is expired, please contact refdesk@lacrosselibrary.org or 608-789-7122 to update it. ➢ Please allow 24 hours for a response to your email questions.

• Municipal Service Center – for questions, please contact the MSC via phone 608-789-7508, Monday through Friday, from 7 AM to 3 PM. Please know garbage & recycling collection will continue as scheduled. The Isle La Plume yard waste & brush site is open with limited hours on Monday through Friday, 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM. There will be no access to Isle La Plume after 3:00 PM Monday through Friday, or weekends.

• Parks, Recreation & Forestry programs and facilities – please go to the website for updated information https://www.cityoflacrosse.org/your-government/departments/parks-recreationforestry or call 608-789-7533.

• Fire Department – all public education events and station tours. However, the Community Risk Management Division is still taking building permit applications, issuing permits and performing inspections for permits. Permit applications and plans can be emailed to the district Inspector (see list here to determine inspector for your district), the general office email (inspection@cityoflacrosse.org), faxed in (608-789-7589), mailed in or dropped off in the drop box in front of City Hall.

• Police Department and Parking Utility – all station tours and ride-alongs for residents are cancelled. Parking citations should either be paid online or drop the payment in the drop box on the north side of City Hall. Police records requests should be submitted though the online service.